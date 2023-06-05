Maya Jama set screens alight following her appearance on the opening episode of Love Island on Monday. Revealing an epic twist in the show's format, Jama wowed fans as she strutted into the villa wearing a stunning white crochet dress.

Her first episode as host on the summer Love Island, Jama quickly earned praise from people on social media, with one person saying she was the best thing to happen to Love Island. Another fan said: "Let’s be honest, we’re all watching for Maya Jama here."

Back in January, Jama was a huge hit when she made her debut on the winter Love Island show, with people loving her fashion choices including a black, slashed evening gown for her initial entrance into the villa.

One fan said tonight: "I like Laura Whitmore but Maya Jama is much more suited to this show and she has nailed the slow mo sexy strut." And another said: "Manifesting the smashing summer #LoveIsland series Maya Jama deserves. Very much here for her."

It is the first time Maya Jama has presented the summer version of the show since taking over from Laura Whitmore. She made her debut for the winter series of the show, which was filmed in South Africa in January.

And in a switch-up from previously, Maya was set to visit the show twice in one episode. Just hours after the contestants first couple up, she entered the villa to break some news of a challenge for the Islanders.

Wearing a blue slashed dress, the Islanders were shocked to see the presenter make a second entrance to the villa during some night time games. She announced a 'dare', asking the girls to step forward if they weren't sure they were with the right person. And with two girls - Jess and Ruchee - stepping forward, there's plenty of drama in store for Tuesday night's episode as a new male Islander, Zachariah, was welcomed to the villa.