Love Island 2023 final voting figures revealed by ITV including Tanya & Shaq’s numbers - see full list

Kai and Sanam topped the list and were crowned champions of Love Island 2023

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 14th Mar 2023, 16:38 GMT- 1 min read

ITV has revealed voting figures for the four couples who featured in the Love Island 2023 final. After eight weeks, the public had their say and it was Kai and Sanam who shared the £50,000 prize.

After the departure of Will and Jessie, four couples headed into Monday’s final with everything in the balance. Unlike previous years, there was little to split Sanam and Kai, Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Shaq Muhammed and Tanya Manhenga and Tom Clare and Sami Elishi.

During Monday’s live final, viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple. Eventually, Kai and Sanam emerged victorious but how did the public vote break down in support for the pair? Here’s the voting figures from the Love Island 2023 final, as revealed by ITV.

Love Island 2023 final voting figures

    Out of the 800,000 votes recorded by ITV, Shaq and Tanya received just 2% of backing from the public - making them the least popular couple by a sizeable margin. Whereas, Sanam and Kai were clear winners, receiving almost 50% of the public vote.

    Vote in percentage 

    • Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan - 44%
    • Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall - 30%
    • Tom Clare and Sami Elishi - 24%
    • Shaq Muhammed and Tanya Manhenga - 2%

    Vote in numbers

    Love Island finalists Lana and Ron and Sanam and Kai embrace (ITV)
    • Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan - 343,241 
    • Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall - 235,996
    • Tom Clare and Sami Elishi - 185,572
    • Shaq Muhammed and Tanya Manhenga - 19,753
    Love IslandITV