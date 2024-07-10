Local business owners wins national award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hosted at the magnificent Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, X-Press Legal Services’ annual conference included a daytime session where best practice and new innovations were shared, alongside an evening award ceremony.
Marital duo, the Reece’s are one of 28 local X-Press office owners across the UK who support the conveyancing sector daily, working with over 500 legal practices to provide property searches and a suite of industry leading digital products.
Standing out amidst formidable competitors, the Reece’s, whose business encompasses all 11 councils from Fylde Borough Council up to Carlisle City Council, were awarded Franchisee of the Year 2024. Their exceptional performance, unwavering commitment, and selfless dedication set them apart as outstanding business leaders within the X-Press network.
Commenting on the award, Wendy said: “As a small business owner working to support local law firms and conveyancers, it’s great to see our commitment to clients recognised by head office. Our business wouldn’t be where it is today without the support and encouragement we have received from X-Press and our fellow franchisees. Together, we play a vital role within the property transaction arena and are always pushing to deliver new innovations to our clients.”
Lynne Lister, managing director of X-Press Legal Services, added: “Our Franchisee of the Year award isn’t just about business performance, KPIs, and market penetration, it’s a people award. Skills we can teach, knowledge and experience we can share, but the ability to be taught and listen, to be guided through, is a personal strength that not everyone possesses. Wendy and Scott Reece, winners of this year's top accolade, demonstrate all these abilities as people with selfless panache. They are true ambassadors of our business model whose stellar performance over the past year makes them worthy recipients of this award.”
With locally owned offices throughout England & Wales, X-Press Legal Services is an independent property partner specialising in data and e-conveyancing. For further information about X-Press Legal Services visit https://xpresslegal.co.uk/profile/?id=5 or call 0330 159 5326.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.