Lidl: Supermarket launches investigation after man finds ‘shard of glass’ in chicken nuggets
Lidl has launched an investigation after a man found a ‘shard of glass’ inside a chicken nugget.
Isaac Bundy and Jake Furlong said they made the unpleasant find of glass just moments before giving the chicken nuggets to their young nieces for dinner. Isaac had bought the Red Hen label breaded chicken nuggets from his local Lidl store in Bristol because his two nieces were staying with him for the weekend.
As he was feeding the children, he says he spotted the sharp object hidden among the food. Isaac told Bristol World: “My partner, Jake, and I were feeding my two nieces when we found a large glass shard in one of the chicken nuggets.
“Jake ate one of the kid’s chicken nuggets and at first we thought a bit of tooth had fallen out, only to spit it out and discover it was not a tooth but a shard of glass. We were absolutely in shock. We had a look at the nugget only to find another shard of glass inside.”
After contacting Lidl straight away, the supermarket said they would take the product off the shelves immediately. They have since sent off the bag and glass to the company too for a full inspection.
A spokesperson for Lidl said: “We were very sorry to hear of this matter, as it is never our intention for a customer to be dissatisfied. We work very closely with our suppliers to ensure that the products we sell are of the highest possible quality for our customers. We are, therefore, disappointed if our expected high standards were not met on this occasion.
“Upon initial contact with our Customer Care team, the matter was immediately escalated to our Quality Assurance team who have shared freepost details with the customer so the item can be sent back and fully analysed. Whilst we’ve had no other cases of this nature relating to this product, a full investigation with the supplier is underway and the customer will be kept updated on the outcome.”