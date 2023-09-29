Two teenagers have been killed and another has been left in a critical condition after a car collided with a telegraph pole in Leeds.

The crash, which took place in the early hours of Friday morning (29 September) happened on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road in the Meanwood area of the city A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Leeds in which two people died and one person was left critically injured. At 3.28am this morning, police were called to the collision on the A6120 Ring Road at the junction with Parkside Road, Meanwood.

"A white Audi A3 had left the westbound carriageway and collided with a telegraph pole. An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

"Another passenger, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The statement added: "A scene and road closure are in place and officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating the incident."

The force is appealing for anyone who was driving in the area or who lives along the route to check their dashcam or home CCTV for any relevant footage that could assist the investigation.