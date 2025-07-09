Research reveals Scott McTominay leads the county’s sporting icons in online interest with Premier League footballers, an ex-wrestler and a boxer also ranking highly.

Lancaster-born footballer Scott McTominay has been named Lancashire’s most notable professional athlete of 2025, according to new research from sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

The study analysed more than 27,000 UK-born sportspeople, measuring the average number of monthly Wikipedia searches for each profile and categorising them by their birth county. McTominay leads the Lancashire rankings with an average of 47,520 searches per month.

The research highlights McTominay’s exceptional year on the pitch. After moving to Napoli, he helped the Italian club clinch their fourth Serie A title and was named the league’s overall MVP for the 2024/25 season.

A stunning debut season in Naples that ended with silverware saw McTominay earn the nickname McFratm, which roughly translates as McBro in Neapolitan slang.

Harrod Sport’s research shows interest in the Scotland international among Italian-speaking audiences increased by more than 1,200% year-on-year between 2024 and 2025. With tens of billions of visits per month on Wikipedia, the platform provides a real-time indicator of fan interest in players.

The top 10 list features a host of other notable names from across Lancashire, including Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, ex-Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez, ex-WWE wrestler Wade Barrett, and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton.

Lancashire’s 10 most notable sportspeople in 2025

Based on the average monthly number of Wikipedia profile searches

Scott McTominay (born in Lancaster): 47,520 Harvey Barnes (Burnley): 36,480 Jay Rodriguez (Burnley): 33,540 Wade Barrett (Preston): 30,120 Adam Wharton (Blackburn): 24,000 Phil Jones (Preston): 23,460 Gareth Ainsworth (Blackburn): 19,740 Phil Parkinson (Chorley): 19,050 Jack Catterall (Chorley): 18,000 Stephen Warnock (Ormskirk): 12,630

Boxing star Jack Catterall appears in ninth-place with an average of 18,000 searches per month. Catterall has recently made headlines for defeating Harlem Eubank in the Chorleyman’s debut fight at welterweight level. Following a clash of heads in the sixth round, the match ended prematurely and was awarded to Catterall on points.

Harrod Sport conducted the research to celebrate the UK’s most notable homegrown talent. At a grassroots level, Harrod Sport also recently announced the winners of their annual Ron Harrod Foundation, where they dedicate funding to up-and-coming sports stars to aid of their development.

Commenting on their research, Kevin Utton, Sport Sales and Marketing Director at Harrod Sport, said: “We wanted to shine a light on the UK’s greatest sportspeople—not just national superstars, but also those who inspire pride in their hometowns.

Despite spending much of his professional career away from Lancaster after joining Manchester United’s academy at the age of five, the people of Lancaster can still look upon Scott McTominay as one of their own and celebrate a local star joining Lancashire’s long list of elite footballers.”

To see the full list of top-ranked athletes from other counties and more insights, visit: https://www.harrodsport.com/advice-and-guides/hometown-heroes