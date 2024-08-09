Ladbaby take over Alton Towers Resort for National Rollercoaster Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alton Towers Resort has teamed up with LadBaby to celebrate the launch of new book, ‘Greg the Sausage Roll: The World’s Funniest Unicorn’, published by Puffin Books, which tells the story of a magical theme park adventure

Alton Towers Resort is making fantasy a reality this National Rollercoaster Day (16th August) to celebrate the launch of LadBaby’s latest children’s book, ‘Greg the Sausage Roll: The World’s Funniest Unicorn’, published by Puffin Books.

Exciting initiatives will be in place for the two-day-only event, including iconic family coaster, Runaway Mine Train, being renamed to ‘The Wonderland Express’ in reference to the new book, as well as meet and greets with LadBaby and lead sausage roll characters Greg and Gloria.

The latest book in the record-breaking, number one bestselling series, launching on 15th August, sees Greg the Sausage Roll undertake an adventure to a magical theme park, boarding The Wonderland Express in search of the world’s funniest unicorn.

LadBaby are joined by Greg and Gloria on The Wonderland Express

Alton Towers Resort is making National Rollercoaster Day extra special for visitors by bringing elements of the book into a real-life theme park, including offering free rainbow candy floss, Greg the Sausage Roll’s favourite treat, to those meeting LadBaby on National Rollercoaster Day.

Larry Roles, Marketing Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “At Alton Towers Resort we are all about making fantastical dreams a reality – and what better way to do just that than celebrating the launch of LadBaby’s new book for a very special day in our calendar, National Rollercoaster Day on 16th August.

“We were keen to showcase elements of the exciting new book in our activity, including renaming our iconic and much-loved family coaster, Runaway Mine Train.

“Our big focus is to celebrate family time this summer, so we hope visitors will enjoy riding ‘The Wonderland Express’ for two days only, as well as coming to meet LadBaby themselves and trying our special rainbow candy floss.”

LadBaby, aka. Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, with their children Phoenix and Kobe, are a social media phenomenon and No.1 bestselling children’s authors, best-known for their love of sausage rolls, viral online videos, five record-breaking Christmas number ones and ongoing charity work. The duo are big fans of the Staffordshire theme park and have visited Alton Towers Resort on several occasions over the last three years.

Mark Hoyle from LadBaby, said: “Sausage rolls and rollercoasters - two of LadBaby's greatest loves and we've combined both for National Rollercoaster Day.

“This is a dream come true! We can't wait to celebrate National Rollercoaster Day with Alton Towers Resort, as we take over our favourite family ride, Runaway Mine Train and rename it The Wonderland Express – it truly is the ultimate Greg the Sausage Roll-ercoaster!

“Join us, along with Greg and Gloria, the sausage rolls, for a two-day family event celebrating our newest children’s book Greg the Sausage Roll: The World's Funniest Unicorn.”

Access to meet LadBaby and Greg and Gloria is included within the price of a theme park ticket. To guarantee a meet and greet, visitors are encouraged to book a time slot via the Alton Towers website: https://www.altontowers.com/?promocode=LadBabyMeet

Visits not pre-booked via the website will be subject to availability and on a first come, first served basis.

For more, visit altontowers.com, or to purchase Greg the Sausage Roll: The World’s Funniest Unicorn, visit https://amzn.to/3Ky8OcZ