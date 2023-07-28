Kylie Minogue is the latest singer to host an exclusive residency in Las Vegas. Minogue is following in the footsteps of some of music’s biggest artists like Adele, Celine Dion and Britney Spears.

The shows will see the 55-year old perform in North America for the first time since 2011 and will be hosted at the Voltaire nightclub at The Venetian in Las Vegas. Minogue told fans to expect extravagant costumes and dances, saying that at this point in her career she has "earned the right to" play Las Vegas.

Minogue said at a Los Angeles news conference: "I’ve performed a couple of times at Vegas, but as part of a tour, and particularly when I did the Showgirl tour in 2004 - at that time we said, ‘oh, this feels like a Vegas show’. She later added that the show will be a one-of-a-kind experience for fans due to the smaller venue giving guests a more personal show.

Minogue said "I want it to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, enough glamour and abandon. I’ve got some versions of songs that have not been heard, like reinterpretations of songs, which is exciting. Live bed dances, amazing costumes. That’s the base and then we’ll see what surprises we can come up with.

"I was thinking years ago I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career. So, I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there."

The news comes after somewhat of a resurgence for the Australian singer who recently dropped her latest chart dominating single ‘Padam’ which did particularly well across the pond. During an interview with Andy Cohen, she said she was thrilled that her recent single was doing so well in the States.

She said: "It feels good, ‘cuz as we know it’s not my main market," Minogue said. "But I would love it if it was to become one of them. I think ‘Padam’ has really given me a chance to reach everyone."

So, how can you get tickets for Kylie Minogue’s Las Vegas residency? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will Kylie Minogue start Las Vegas residency?

Minogue’s Vegas residency will begin on 3 November 2023 and is expected to include about a dozen shows. She will play across select weeks in November 2023, December 2023, and January 2024.

How to get tickets?