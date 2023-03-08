A note written by then-Prince Charles to his granny, The Queen Mother, has sold at auction for £7,000. The note was written on Buckingham Palace notepaper on March 15, 1955, when the future King was just six years old.

The note reads: “Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon.” On the back of the letter, Prince Charles wrote: “Lots of love from Charles.” He signed off the note with colourful doodles and 14 "x" kisses.

The extraordinary find was made during a clear-out by a couple who live near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire . They had no idea the royal letter existed.

The seller, a 49-year-old farm manager, said: “We finally had the time to look through a big box file that my mother had given to us. It originally belonged to my late grandad Roland Stockdale.

“It contained lots of royal memorabilia, including a letter from Prince Charles to his grandmother. My wife said ‘wow, look at that!’ We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it.”

The note wasn’t the only find of royal significance made in the Stratford home. Another surprising discovery was a copy of the Queen’s 1956 Christmas broadcast speech which sold for £300.

