King Charles coronation day comments to Camilla on Buckingham Palace balcony revealed by lip reading expert
Shortly after being crowned inside Westminster Abbey, King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted tens of thousands on the streets of London with an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Charles and Camilla were joined by family members including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Princess Royal.
Comments made by King Charles and Queen Camilla have now been revealed by a professional lip reader. Elisabeth Taunton, told the Mirror that Charles said: "I'm not going to get too close [to the front] so the fire service have to (...run in) rescue me.”
Queen Camilla then gestured to the young royals on her left, saying: "Move... move up, go on, come here, move up", then added in reference to her gown: "Just drop it".
The coronation of King Charles was watched by more than 18 million people in the UK. Buckingham Palace said that the King and Queen were "deeply touched" by the nation's celebration of their historic coronation.
A Palace spokesman said: "Their Majesties were deeply touched and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion - and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield.”