Catherine, Princess of Wales last appeared in public at the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles final.

Since revealing her cancer diagnosis in March of this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales has only been seen in public twice. Her first public appearance was at the Trooping of the Colour parade and her second was at the Wimbledon men’s singles final to see Carlos Aclaraz beat Novak Djkovic.

Before Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales released a statement and said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

The Princess of Wales also said that "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

Is Catherine, Princess of Wales set to join Prince William at the Paris 2024 Olympics? (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, signed off her statement with her initial C. The photograph she shared to accompany her statement shows the Princess of Wales photographed in Windsor, standing beneath a willow tree and looking up into the sky. The photograph was taken by Mart Porteous.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is an avid tennis fan and a keen sportswoman who was photographed celebrating Sir Chris Hoy’s win at the London Olympics back in 2012. Prince William is expected to attend the Paris 2024 Olympics next week to see the newer sports in action and he might be joined by his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and possibly his wife.

A source close to the Princess told The Daily Express that The Princess would love to go to the Olympics.” The source also said “She has such fond memories of London 2012 and is keen to go to another Games while it's so close to home.”

Prince William is reportedly heading to the Paris Olympics to watch some of the climbing competitions and will hopefully see Team GB compete in the speed climbing discipline.