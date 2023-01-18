Despite recently being seen out in public with his new ‘wife’, Bianca Censori , it would appear that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is an elusive figure to contact. At least, for his legal team that is - who are looking now to take drastic measures to inform Ye that he is being dropped from their client list.

In documents obtained by TMZ , West’s legal team at Greenberg Traurig LLC has been trying to submit a Withdrawal Order to the rapper/fashion designer to proceed with withdrawing their representation of him as a client. However, as they have found making contact with him difficult, the legal firm is now looking at a more extreme method of contact.

Citing a breakdown in communication between the firm and Ye, including a phone number one regularly used between the two parties that is now ‘incommunicado,’ Greenberg Traurig is now looking at publishing two full-page advertisements in two separate Los Angeles newspapers.

The law firm also wished to publish the order submitted to Kanye West to announce they would be withdrawing their representation, which had been approved by judges before they could continue with proceedings to stop working with the rapper.

The documents filed by Greenberg Traurig state the goal is to inform the rapper about the order and given his lack of a means of contact, that this is the best option left to give him notice. The firm says it’s aware the publication would "likely garner significant media attention, resulting in broader publication."