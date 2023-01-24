Authorities say there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands.

The family of missing British actor Julian Sands have thanked emergency services in Los Angeles for their search efforts. This came in a statement today (January 24) on what is the 11th day since Mr Sands went missing during a hike.

Mr Sands was born in Otley, West Yorkshire and has starred in many iconic productions including ‘The Killing Fields’ and ‘A Room With A View’. The actor’s family thanked the local police department, saying that they are “deeply touched” by their efforts.

They said: "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home.

"We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support."

Sands, who has been based in the US since the 1980s, was reported missing by his wife Evgenia Citkowitz on the evening of Friday January 13. He is known to be a keen hiker and is believed to have been somewhere on the Baldy Bowl Trail in the Angeles National Forest just northeast of Los Angeles.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, there have been 14 search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area in the past four weeks, with two hikers dying. In a Facebook post , the department wrote: “These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past four weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

On January 20, the police issued an update on the search. Within this, they said that it would continue via helicopter due to dangerous conditions on foot.

A spokesperson said: “The search for Julian Sands continues via helicopter only. Evidence of avalanches was observed earlier in the week on the west side of the slopes and ground search and rescue efforts continue to be held back.

Authorities say there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, one week after the British actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

“Additional air searches will be conducted, however, there is no set time or duration for the searches.”

