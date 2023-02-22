Actor John Malkovich has talked of the disappearance of friend and colleague Julian Banks. The two actors have been friends since meeting on the set of a 1983 film.

Julian Sands has been missing for over five weeks. He failed to return from a hike in the Mount Baldy area of California in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malkovich and Sands met on the set of the 1983 film ‘The Killing Fields’. It is said that they have been close ever since.

Speaking at a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival, John Malkovich explained his close friendship with Mr Sands. He also touched upon how and when the pair met.

Most Popular

He said: "I’m a godfather to his son from his first wife, Sarah, who I know very well, and I introduced him to his second wife," he said.

"We were close forever, ever since we met in 1983 on the set of The Killing Fields. It’s a very sad event."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department has been conducting searches of the area, but efforts have been hampered due to poor weather conditions. More than 20 members of the Fontana Sheriff’s Station and West Valley Search and Rescue took part in the latest search on February 18.

John Malkovich speaks during the "Seneca" press conference during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin