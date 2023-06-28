Jobcentre closures: DWP to shut 36 ‘temporary’ sites over the next few months - see full list
The DWP said it would close more than 30 Jobcentre sites over the next few months - see full list.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is set to close 36 Jobcentres over the next few months, it has confirmed. The sites were originally launched to make sure social distancing guidelines were followed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The sites, including in big cities such as London, Birmingham and Sheffield, were only set up to be “temporary additions” so they will now be closed, said the DWP. It added that the closure of these sites would not reduce the level of service it provides to claimants.
No staff roles are believed to have been affected by the closures as they will move across to other Jobcentres. A DWP spokesperson told the Mirror: “We no longer need the temporary space we acquired during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing.
“To continue providing our essential employment support and other services in a way that is cost-efficient for the taxpayer, we are phasing out these temporarily leased sites. Customers will return to being served by their established Jobcentre and there will be no reduction in the number of Work Coaches serving customers as a result.”
It’s not the first time temporary Jobcentres have shut up shop in 2023. The DWP announced that 20 temporary Jobcentre sites were to close in February this year and a further 19 were then decommissioned in May.
The DWP has not confirmed an official date for when the most recent sites will down shutters but says this phase of temporary Jobcentres closures is planned to be completed by the end of January 2024. The DWP currently runs over 600 permanent Jobcentres across the UK.
Full list of 36 Jobcentre sites to close
- Bellshill - ML4 3FB
- Birmingham - B37 5TP
- Bury Manchester - BL9 0QQ
- Cardiff - CF10 2HQ
- Chelmsford - CM2 6FD
- Chester - CH1 1HA
- Chesterfield - S40 1SA
- Chichester - PO19 8GR
- Coventry - CV6 6GE
- Crawley - RH11 9PT
- Derby - DE21 4RX
- Derby - DE1 2PR
- Dudley - DY1 1PQ
- Edinburgh - EH1 1SB
- Folkestone - CT20 1DP
- Kirkcaldy - KY1 1NU
- Liverpool - L7 9NJ
- London Aldgate Tower Hamlets - E1 8EU
- London Ealing - W5 5JN
- London Mitcham - SM4 5PQ
- London Wembley - HA9 7BH
- Manchester Stretford (additional space will be decommissioned and potentially repurposed) - M32 9ED
- Middlesbrough - TS1 1HR
- Newton Abbott - TQ12 2DT
- North Shields - NE29 6AR
- Nuneaton - CV11 5TZ
- Peterborough - PE1 1YN
- Sheffield - S1 4BY
- Southend - SS1 1LQ
- Stoke on Trent - ST1 4FA
- Swinton - M27 4BH
- Thornaby (Stockton-on-Tees) - TS17 6BJ
- Watford - WD17 1AF
- West Bromwich - B70 8RT
- Woking - GU21 6AZ
- Worthing - BN11 3BP