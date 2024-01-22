News you can trust since 1837
January Wolf Moon: Where to see it and when it will take place

The first full moon of the year will take place on January 25.

By Holly Allton
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 13:35 GMT
The first full moon of the year is set to take place this month.

The full moon is also known as a Wolf Moon, named due to the legend of wolves howling at the full moon during the cold nights in January. 

What time will the January full moon take place?

The January full moon will take place at 5:54pm - on Thursday, January 25 2024.

Where to see the January full moon? 

The best place to see the January full moon is in the east, just as the sun is setting in the west. The full moon will always rise and set directly opposite the sun. 

When will we see the other celestial events during 2024?

To ensure you can make the most out of stargazing, we have compiled a full calendar of celestial events to look out for in 2024 - according to the Matador Network.

You can find the year's celestial events HERE.

When will we see the other full moons during 2024?

  • Snow Moon on Saturday, February 24

  • Worm Moon on Monday, March 25

  • Pink Moon on Wednesday, April 24

  • Flower Moon on Thursday, May 23

  • Strawberry Moon on Saturday, June 22

  • Buck Moon on Sunday, July 21

  • Sturgeon Moon on Monday, August 19

  • Harvest Moon on Wednesday, September 18

  • Hunter’s Moon Thursday, October 17

  • Frost Moon on Friday, November 15

  • Cold Moon on Sunday, December 15

