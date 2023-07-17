Louis the Jack Russell tumbled down the Grey Mare’s Tail Waterfall, near Moffatt, Dumfriesshire in Scotland at just before 2:45pm on Sunday afternoon (July 16). The waterfall is one of the UK’s largest, and a famous Scottish beauty spot nearby Loch Skeen.

Louis somehow survived the huge fall and was successfully rescued by three volunteers from the 15-strong local Moffat Mountain Rescue Team. Volunteers from the team successfully managed to spot Louis, who had ended up in one of the lower pools of the waterfall, before creating a rope system to lower a team member down to rescue the trapped pup.

Remarkably, once located, Louis was found to be almost completely fine - except for a slight limp. After being collected in an animal rescue bag, he was hoisted back up to ground level and retrieved by his owner.

Posting on Facebook, the rescue team wrote: "At 14:46 on Sunday 16th July Moffat MRT were contacted by Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway to assist in the search and rescue of Jack Russell Louie after he took a fall down the Grey Mare’s Tail near Moffat. The famous waterfall is one of the highest in the UK plunging over 60m into the valley below. Louie was last seen tumbling down the hillside before disappearing out of sight.

"A total of 15 team members attended the callout, most of whom were half way down Criffel near Dumfries at the time on a training exercise! Three team members were deployed initially to locate the dog and plan the best way to access him safely. Once Louie was spotted in one of the lower pools having fallen the full length of the waterfall.

"The team set up a rope system to lower a single team member with our specialised Lyon Equipment Ltd animal rescue bag (purchased following the rescue of the last dog who had taken a tumble into the tail) where he was secured and placed onto the bag. Now joined by additional team members, Louie was transported back to the car park using the rope system and our rescue equipment designed specifically for accessing the lower pools of Grey Mare’s Tail.

Louis the Jack Russell with his owner after being rescued

