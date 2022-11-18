I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here fans have accused journalist Charlene White of breaking yet another rule. White first caused controversy when she declined to sleep in a RV with fellow contestant and former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock.

When Hancock was made the first camp leader of the jungle, he made the Loose Women presenter his deputy. This meant they had to assign the rest of the camp duties such as cooking, washing and more.

One rule, however, was that neither Hancock or White were allowed to step in and take part in any of the assigned duties. However, White seemingly broke that rule after stepping in to assist in the kitchen on Thursday’s episode (November 17).

During dinner, White showed Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner the best way to slice up an eel that the group would eventually have for dinner. She then spoke to A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, talking to her about the best way to chop up cabbage.

Speaking to the cameras in the bush, comedian Babatunde Aleshe said that Charlene ‘may have lended a hand’ during dinner. He pointed out that as a deputy, she wasn’t supposed to.

This isn’t the first time that Charlene has made waves over dinner. Earlier in the series, Boy George pointed out her control in the kitchen. During this incident, he said that the cooking situation can bring out ‘a bit of a power struggle with some people in camp.’

One fan of the show took to Twitter to say “Charlene is just breaking all the rules. Not sleeping in the RV, helping with the cooking yet I bet she won’t get punished,”