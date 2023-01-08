Ant and Dec have confirmed the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ all-star season is to have a ‘brutal’ twist on the usual format of the ITV show. Last year the Geordie duo confirmed they were filming the show celebrating 20 years of the hit reality programme.

Despite filming having wrapped up, the cast for the special edition of the show is yet to be confirmed. Top names currently circling the rumour mill include Coronation Street legend Andy Whyment, Diversity star Jordan Banjo and more.

Speaking on Lorraine on Friday (January 6), Dec said: “It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa."

"It’s a completely different landscape and they’re doing it again," continued Dec. "They’re competing to become the first ever I’m a Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’... It’s very special.”

The special edition brings the new South Africa location making the switch from Australia. I’m A Celebrity recently returned to its usual home down under after hosting the ITV show in Wales in 2020 and 2021 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The all-star series has been filmed in advance, therefore fans will not have the ability to vote for who they want to see do trials or vote contestants off and the live trial will not happen either. Producers have instead opted for what Ant describes as a more brutal method of elimination.

