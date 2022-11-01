With I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returning in less than a week, ITV has confirmed its star-studded lineup of celebrities entering the Australian jungle. The new series marks 20 years since the show aired on TV.

Legendary duo Ant & Dec will host the latest series as usual as it makes its return to Australia, following its COVID-related switch to Wales in 2020. The new series is set to air this Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

Among the famous faces entering the jungle are 80s pop sensation Boy George, England Rugby Union star Mike Tindall MBE and TV personality Olivia Attwood. ITV has also confirmed that voting is now open via the ITV app where viewers get to choose who will face the first trial of the series.

The first 11 contestants have already been pictured landing in Australia and are now set to take part in a series of gruesome and trying bushtucker trials. Here are all the celebrities confirmed to be taking part in I’m a Celebrity 2022…

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood is a former Love Island contestant from the 2017 series. She said: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle."

Chris Moyles

When asked about how he intends to survive amongst the spiders and snakes, the former Radio 1 DJ replied: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall will be the first member of the Royal Family to enter the jungle

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle.

He says his Rugby friends will “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Boy George

Boy George rose to fame in the 1980’s as lead singer of pop group Culture Club. When asked how he will cope in the jungle, he said:“My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about.

“I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone. I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.

Owen Warner

Warner is known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoakes. The Leicester-born 23 year old has a phobia of Snakes and says he will come into the jungle with a positive but resilient attitude.

“If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food," says Owen.

Scarlette Douglas

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas is most known for her presenting or guest appearances on shows such as A Place in the Sun, Jeremy Vine and the One Show.

Scarlette is entering the jungle with fear of spiders. She said: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it.”

Charlene White

ITV journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White says she’s entering the jungle to show the world who she really is. She said: “I love music, dancing and clubbing and I want to show I am just a regular girl from south London who reads the news."

Jill-Scott

Scott is a former professional footballer who lifted the Euro 2022 trophy with the Lionesses earlier this year. She spent a big chunk of her career with Manchester City where she made over 150 appearances and won three FA WSL Cups, one WSL title and three FA Women’s Cups.

She said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.

Babatunde Aléshé

The British actor and comedian may be less of a class clown and more of a camp coward in this year’s series. Aleshe said that it took several attempts to get him on the show due to his fear of "absolutely everything".

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver is looking to shake things up as she approaches 60.

Sue Cleaver

The 59-year-old Coronation Street actress joined the cast at Weatherfield 22 years ago and is now looking to face a new challenge. Despite being in the business of camera’s and performance, Cleaver says her biggest challenge will be having her personal life broadcast to viewers.

She said: “I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about. “I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life.

"Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

When will ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! return to TV?