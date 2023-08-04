Sony have slashed the price of its PlayStation 5 console with savings of £75. The deal has come at the perfect time with many looking towards gaming consoles to keep children entertained this summer holidays as the rainy weather keeps many inside.

The discount is worlds away from the launch of the console when many were trying desperately to get their hands on the PS5, as low numbers made getting a console seem impossible. Major retailers including GAME, Amazon and Currys have all cut the price of the PS5 to under £400, with some bundles including freebies, alongside the console to entice players to purchase directly from them.

The deals come after Sony announced that it had sold 40m worldwide. As part of the Sony Summer Sale , gamers can get the console for the cheapest price it’s ever been, as well as discounts on hundreds of games.

The offer ends on August 10, with just under a week to get your hands on the discounted PS5 console.

Where to get the discounted PS5 console

The most obvious place to purchase the discounted PS5 console is directly from the PlayStation store . The website also has the limited edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console which is set to be released at the start of September, ahead of the game’s launch on October 20.