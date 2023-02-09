Passing your driving test is an exciting time, when most drivers hope to get their own wheels as soon as possible. However, it can be an expensive investment, especially for the younger drivers, with insurance costs pushing up the price.

According to Bill Plant Driving School , in 2022 the average 20-year-old was paying around £850 a year on their policy. This is a big expense on top of forking out for the car itself, along with vehicle tax. Not to mention the price of petrol which has been pretty unstable over the past few years. The costs add up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, experts at the driving school have shared 7 top tips to help new road users get the best deal on their insurance policy. Advice includes everything from getting a black box to updating your occupation.

So, how do you find the best deal on your car insurance? Here’s what the experts say can save you money.

Most Popular

7 ways new drivers can reduce the cost of their car insurance

1. Get a ‘Black Box’ fitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Typically only available to first-time drivers or those aged under 25. It is installed in your car to monitor your driving behaviour and will reward you for sensible driving, most likely making your second insurance policy cheaper rather than your first.

2. Pay upfront

Annual payments are much more beneficial than monthly instalments if you can afford to pay them. This is because interest will be charged on such payments, resulting in a more expensive bill for one-off payments.

3. Pay a higher excess

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When approaching a provider for a quote, one of the most important questions you may be asked is to decide on a level of excess cover. This sets the voluntary limit of which you pay towards repairs following a claim. Pay out the higher amount if you can afford to, then your overall insurance will be saving you money.

4. Include experienced drivers on your policy

Some new drivers may choose to be insured on a parent’s car until they afford to acquire their own, but if you are insuring your own new vehicle, adding an experienced driver to your policy will help bring the price down. Be careful you aren’t adding a driver who is either inexperienced or has registered recent driving violations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Update your occupation details

This is often a part of a car insurance policy that people forget to update regularly, which could prove costly. The trend of working from home is now taken into account, as you can let your provider know you no longer drive to work and use the same mileage.

6. Utilise comparison sites

There is a massive market for car insurance providers across the UK, make sure to use comparison sites to hunt for the best deal that suits your needs best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Choosing the right car