Hollyoaks actor becomes latest star to quit in a long list of exits from the soap.

The Channel 4 soap has seen many actors quit the soap since the production company Lime Pictures announced major changes to the soap. In February 2024 producers made the decision to cut the soap down from five episodes per week to just three starting from September.

This also meant over 20 actors would be axed from Hollyoaks which led to many actors quitting the soap. Actor Charlie Behan, 19, is the latest star to quit after 13 years on-screen.

Charlie Behan attends The British Soap Awards in 2017 (Photo by Getty Images) | Getty Images

According to The Sun a source revealed: “Charlie’s leaving is a big decision but it’s time for him to spread his wings. There are big changes at Hollyoaks and he’s going to miss everyone there but he’s excited for the future.”

Charlie is best known for playing Charlie Dean, the son of the late Becca Dean (Ali Bastian). The actor joined the Hollyoaks cast in 2011 after taking over the role from Joshua McConville.

Instead of writing a number of different exit storylines and endless goodbye scenes. The soap is planning on a time leap storyline. Hollyoaks will jump forward in time by a year in a hope to explain why so many characters have left.

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 weekdays from 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day and then premiering on YouTube a week after.