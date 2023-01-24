The most anticipated video game for 2023 has been revealed. Upcoming games to be released such as Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake and more make up a list of 10 games to be released this year.

The study was conducted by online casino platform CasinoBonusCA . The list was curated based on how many searches each video game got per month worldwide and in the UK, with the winner having two times more searches than second place.

Topping the list is Hogwarts Legacy. The game was announced in early 2022 for all platforms and since then, people have been waiting for what has been teased to be the most advanced third-person role play game ever set in the most famous wizardry school in the world.

According to Exploingtopics , there are currently just over three billion active games worldwide. That’s an increase of one billion - or 32 percent - in the last seven years. The video game market is worth an estimated £160b.

A spokesperson for CasinoBonusCA commented on the findings: “The top 10 shows how when part of a franchise, some games will automatically do better in presales and anticipation, but this is not always the rule.

“In fact, while ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is first in both UK and worldwide lists, games like ‘Starfield’ and ‘Sons of the Forest’ are new releases, testament that good promotion and a genuinely interesting plot go a long way”.

Top 10 most anticipated games of 2023

