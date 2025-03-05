Heysham Couple Finalise Celebrities and High-Quality Exhibitors for Innovative Cumbrian HIRE Exhibition

The Heysham-based organisers of a new Cumbrian home interiors and renovation exhibition have finalised celebrity guest appearances, exhibitors, speakers and workshops for the event. The Home Interiors and Renovation Exhibition (HIRE Cumbria) takes place at The Swan Hotel and Spa, Newby Bridge, on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 March 2025. The exhibition showcases the vast range of expert independent businesses and artisan craftsmanship in the Northwest. It has been co-founded and co-sponsored by Frank and Amanda Holmes of Frank Holmes Fine Décor, Heysham.

Media personalities and upholsterers, Vicky Grubb and Ray Clarke, known for their work on BBC’s Money for Nothing and the Discovery Channel’s Salvage Hunters: the Restorers, will bring their new podcast ‘Sit on This’ to the show. They will appear on Saturday.

Amanda Holmes, said: “HIRE is a showcase of the incredible talent across our region. Visitors can meet innovative designers and specialist trades in the industry and be inspired by a programme of expert talks and creative workshops. There are many extremely talented people within this region, including those offering one-of-a-kind products or services The event aims to support local craftsmanship and independent businesses, providing a platform for artisans to showcase their work and enhance the visibility of Cumbrian talent.”

Frank Holmes, who specializes in heritage decorating across the North West, added: “The Home Interiors and Renovation Exhibition will show discerning homeowners in our region that they can find inspirational ideas and advice for renovating and styling their homes along with skills, craftsmanship and creativity right here on their doorstep.”

Wallpapering by Frank Holmes Fine Decor

Frank will give a talk, ‘Restoring and re-imagining beautiful décor - drawing on the past with an eye on the future’, on Friday.

Creative workshops include ones by The Floralistas, where participants can create a stunning floral cloud: a foam-free, 3-dimensional sculpture decorated with foliage and flowers, and ‘Moodboard to Masterpiece’ by Ben the Hoose Interiors.

Co-founder of HIRE Cumbria, Rachel Cabble, of Cable & Blake, a Kendal-based company that designs and sells fabrics made from Cumbrian-produced Herdwick wool, said:

“We're really looking forward to this first HIRE event. The Swan Hotel and Spa, Newby Bridge, is a fantastic venue – beautiful surroundings and facilities to accommodate exhibitors, attendees, and activities. Our exhibitors include YAM Architects, Penrith; Brad O’Leary, Lake District property renovator specializing in lime plaster; Wools of Cumbria, Jo Vincent Glass Studio, Kendal; MOS Furniture Design, Keswick; Ikan Kitchens, Endmoor, and Whitemore & Thwaytes Interiors, Penrith, among others. We are also very excited to have Vicky and Ray with us.”

Amanda and Frank Holmes of Frank Holmes Fine Decor, have co-founded HIRE Cumbria.

Follow HIRE Cumbria on Instagram at @hire.cumbria and on Facebook: Home Interiors & Renovation Exhibition.

Booking essential: Tickets £10 – Book yours now to get 50% off, use discount code ‘HIRE-50’at checkout.

Separate fees for the workshops. See website for details or scan the QR code. https://sites.google.com/view/hire-cumbria/home