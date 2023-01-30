Former One Direction star Harry Styles has been confirmed to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. Styles will join a star-studded cast of artists including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Sam Smith and more.

The 28-year-old singer from Redditch took to the Grammys stage for the first time in 2021, performing Watermelon Sugar with a fellow British artist, Devonté Hynes (Blood Orange). Styles went on to win his first ever Grammy with the same track, taking home the prestigious Best Pop Solo Performance award.

Music’s most converted award show will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast live on CBS. However, those hoping to watch the event live in the UK will have to await further news as to whether any domestic channels or streaming sites will broadcast it.

The much-anticipated nominations for the Grammy Awards 2023 were announced back in November 2022 with Beyonce bagging nine nominations, Kendrick Lamar with eight and Brandi Carlile with seven. UK’s own pop powerhouse Adele also received seven nominations including in both Album of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

