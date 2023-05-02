Harry Potter quickly became a cultural staple for book and movie lovers alike following the release of the first instalment, Harry Potter & the Philosopher’s Stone, was released in 2001. And more than 20 years later, fans are still as enamoured as ever.

The franchise, which is set in the UK’s Wizarding World (it’s real, don’t question it), has brought millions of fans from across the globe just to get a taste of their favourite world. And as the summer draws closer, many people will be looking for their next adventure. Perhaps a classic road trip exploring landscapes right on your doorstep?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, look no further, Goodbye Car has created the ultimate Harry Potter road trip. This 703-mile road trip is essential for die-hard fans and wannabe witches and wizards alike.

So, where are the most iconic Harry Potter filming locations in the UK? Here’s a full list including their address and what movie they feature in.

Most Popular

1. The Glenfinnan Viaduct, Inverness-shire, Scotland

Movie: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | Scene: The Journey to Hogwarts | Address: A830 Rd, Glenfinnan, PH37 4LT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This famous viaduct first made an appearance in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Harry and Ron found the Hogwarts Express in their flying car. It appeared once again in Prisoner of Azkaban in a scene when the dementors stop the train to search for Sirius Black and briefly appears once again in Goblet of Fire.

2. Alnwick Castle, England

Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | Scene: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry | Address: Alnwick NE66 1NQ

Alnwick Castle starred as the magical Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 2001 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the 2002 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was filmed on location at Alnwick Castle in the autumn of 2000 and is still visited by many hopeful young witches and wizards today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alnwick Castle.

3. Durham Cathedral, Durham, England

Movie: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets | Scene: Professor McGonagall’s classroom | Address: Durham DH1 3EH

Durham Cathedral was also used as a backdrop for Hogwarts when filming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and the Chamber of Secrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry, Ron, and Hermione have wandered the cathedral’s iconic arched walkway, the Cloister, on their way to lessons, while The Cloister Garth will also be familiar to dedicated fans. It’s the spot where Harry released pet owl Hedwig and where Ron’s ‘eats slugs’ curse went oh-so-wrong! The Chapter House was the setting for Professor McGonagall’s classroom although unfortunately, the space isn’t usually open to the public.

Durham Cathedral grabs first place as the most Instagrammable free attraction (photo: Adobe)

4. King’s Cross Station, London, England

Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | Scene: Platform 9 ¾ | Address: Euston Rd, London, N1 9AL

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King’s Cross Station is the home of Platform 9 ¾, the iconic departure point of The Hogwarts Express. In reality, it’s the arched wall between platforms 4 and 5, although there is another magical attraction near the entrance to platforms 9, 10, and 11.

A trolley disappearing into the magical realm through a wall marked ‘Platform 9 ¾’ is the perfect photo opportunity. Step outside the station and you’ll see the Neo-Gothic architecture of St Pancras, which can be seen in the background as the Weasley’s flying car takes off.

5. Divinity School, Oxford, England

Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone | Scene: Hogwarts Infirmary | Address: Catte Street, Oxford, OX1 3BH

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll recognise the University of Oxford’s Divinity School as the Hogwarts Infirmary where Harry spent time recuperating during Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. It was also used as the backdrop for Ron’s dance lesson with Professor McGonagall in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

6. Wye Valley & Forest of Dean, England

Movie: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 | Scene: Forest | Address: HR9 6DA