Matt Lucas announced last year he would be departing from Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off which he famously co-hosted with Noel Fielding. This weekend will see Lucas and Fielding host the show for the final time together in the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer this weekend.

Lucas said in a statement posted on Twitter that he came to the decision after trying to balance multiple project commitments including Sky Max comedy show Fantasy Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette to someone else,” he said

He added: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [co-presenter Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent. I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can’t wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Most Popular

Since the announcement all eyes have been on the show’s producers with fans anxiously awaiting who will replace the iconic host. With that in mind, The team at OLBG have revealed the latest odds for the next Great British Bake Off presenter.

Ellie Taylor is the 9/2 favourite to be the next Great British Bake Off presenter. The comedian became somewhat of a household name following her spell on Strictly Come Dancing last year and could fit right into the baking series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in at a close second with odds of 5/1 is Richard Ayoade, with a 16.7% chance he will join Noel Fielding in hosting the next series. Ayoade and Fielding previously appeared on the Big Fat Quiz of the Year together and it’s likely Channel 4 bosses see the duo’s chemistry easily transferring to Bake Off.

Whoever bags the role of co-host will have big shoes to fill, so who do OLBG think could be up for the challenge? Here’s everything you need to know including how to watch the Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

A new batch of celebrities took part in The Great British Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer

How to watch Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The season opener will be broadcast on Channel 4 on March 19 at 7.45pm. If viewers happen to miss an episode of the show you can catch up on the All 4 website and app which can be accessed on a phone, laptop and some TV’s.

Who will be the next GBBO host?

Here are who the bookies predict will take the place of Matt Lucas, a full breakdown of the odds can be found at OLBG .