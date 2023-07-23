Coldplay are reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury in 2024. If they end up playing at the world-famous musical festival, it will be the fourth time they’ve fronted the show and the first time since 2016.

This comes as fans noticed a huge set of dates free during the European tour next year. The band have two dates scheduled in Lyon, France on June 22 and 23 and that’s their last shows until mid-July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This schedule frees them up for Glastonbury, which will run from June 26 until June 30 next year. Their first headline slot was in 2002 before appearing again in 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Coldplay also reportedly have a new album dropping next year - with Glastonbury providing the perfect platform for the British rock band to perform their new tunes to a global audience.

Most Popular

This comes after Taylor Swift ruled herself out of headlining Glastonbury despite widespread rumours she would. Swift is currently on her record breaking Eras world tour and is arguably the most in-demand star in the world.