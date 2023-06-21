Glastonbury 2023: What time are Guns N’ Roses playing and setlist - how to watch on TV and iPlayer
Glastonbury Festival 2023 will take place at Worthy Farm this weekend with Guns N’ Roses headlining the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night.
Glastonbury Festival is around the corner and festivalgoers from all over the country will flock to Worthy Farm for the legendary music event. Around 210,000 festivalgoers are expected to attend the event between June 21 and 25, with Pyramid Stage headliners including Guns N’ Roses, Arctic Monkeys and Sir Elton John over the weekend.
On the Other Stage, Wizkid, Lana Del Rey and Queens of the Stone Age are expected to entertain crowds as headliners, alongside more than 1,000 other acts across more than 100 stages.
When Glastonbury tickets went live in November 2022, they sold out in minutes. At the time, organisers for the festival said: “Demand far exceeded supply”. The festival held their ticket resale on April 23, offering up any tickets which weren’t paid for in full before the deadline. However, this batch of tickets sold out in just six minutes.
As Guns N’ Roses are set to headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night, many people are wondering what time their performance will take place and what tunes they’ll play for fans at Worthy Farm. Here’s everything you need to know about Guns N’ Roses Glastonbury slot.
Glastonbury 2023 - what time are Guns N’ Roses playing?
Guns N’ Roses will headline the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. The rockers’ set time is 9.30pm to 11.45pm.
Glastonbury 2023 Guns N’ Roses setlist
The Guns N’ Roses setlist for Glastonbury 2023 is being kept under wraps until the event. Here’s a list of the songs the group could play as part of their Glastonbury set, based on their last show at Copenhell in Denmark, according to setlist.fm.
- It’s So Easy
- Bad Obsession
- Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
- Chinese Democracy
- Pretty Tied Up
- Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
- Coma
- Double Talkin’ Jive
- Welcome to the Jungle
- Mr. Brownstone
- Hard Skool
- Reckless Life
- Absurd
- Estranged
- Down on the Farm (UK Subs cover)
- Rocket Queen
- You Could Be Mine
- T.V. Eye (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals)
- Anything Goes
- Sweet Child o’ Mine
- November Rain
- Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (Alice Cooper’s "Only Women Bleed" intro)
- Nightrain
- Prostitute
- Patience
- Paradise City
Glastonbury 2023 - how to watch Guns N’ Roses on TV
The headline performance by Guns N’ Roses will be available to watch on BBC One from 10pm until 2am on Saturday night. It will also be available to watch live on BBC iPlayer.