Move over Gen Z - young Brits are more Gen T, after research found they would turn to a cuppa over an alcoholic drink when stressed out. | SWNS

Move over Gen Z - young Brits are more Gen T, after research found they would turn to a cuppa over an alcoholic drink when stressed out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 2,000 adults born after 1997 found tea (42%) beat booze (23%) as the go-to beverage of choice when under pressure.

A shift towards wholesome socialising

The research also found the younger generation are opting for more wholesome activities, as a tea party with pals was preferred to a boozy brunch (33% to 28%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost one in three (31%) have attended a tea party in the last year – with 66% of all those polled saying they’d love to go to one.

Of those who have been to a tea party, 26% said it was more fun than a night out on the town.

The research marks the launch of Guide Dogs’ Make Every Cuppa Count campaign to encourage the nation to host a tea party, coffee morning or bake sale and raise vital funds to support those with sight loss.

Sophie Crompton, a fundraising manager for Guide Dogs said: “Every day 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK. This is equivalent to one person every six minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now more than ever before charities rely on generous donations from the public and our research shows doing a fun event like a tea party is a great way to raise urgently needed funds to a great cause.

"Whether it’s catching up over a cuppa, making plans or reminiscing on old times, tea really is the go-to drink.

“Whether young or old, the Guide Dogs Make Every Cuppa Count campaign gives people the excuse to get together and raise money for a great cause – all while having the added benefit of getting together for a good old chin-wag.”

A poll of 2,000 adults born after 1997 found tea beat booze as the go-to beverage of choice when under pressure. | SWNS

The social power of a cuppa

The main benefits of a tea party among those who have been to one were that it was social (59%) and fun (58%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average tea party gathering involved eight people in total – and 76% agreed it was a great way of raising funds for charity.

Hollywood star Zendaya (15%), British national treasure David Attenborough (14%) and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter (12%) were the top celebs Gen Z would invite to their perfect tea party.

The research found tea was the go-to choice of drink for youngsters first thing in the morning – beating coffee (43% to 34%).

The classic English breakfast (28%) was the top choice of tea, ahead of chai (10%) and green tea (8%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from a nights out, four in five (81%) said enjoying a brew was a great way to catch up with friends, family and colleagues.

Almost seven in 10 (68%) young people wish they got the chance to share a moment with loved ones and colleagues over a tea more often, too, research by OnePoll found.

Sophie Crompton added: “Tea and tea parties are a fantastic way to check in on friends and family and meet new people.

“Our research shows that Gen Zers really want to connect with their loved ones and colleagues more than they do currently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not just for Gen Zers, though. By signing up for a Make Every Cuppa Count fundraising pack from our website, anyone can host their own tea party, coffee morning or bake sale with friends, family and colleagues to raise money for a fantastic cause.”