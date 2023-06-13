The Xbox Showcase was on Sunday evening and featured a whole host of exciting games coming to the console in the next couple of years. Some of the games announced will also come to other consoles such as the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft shared a tweet that said: “many” of the games announced during the Xbox Games Showcase will be available across other consoles. Microsoft said: “When everyone plays, we all win. Enjoy them where you want, however you want.”

Here’s everything coming to PlayStation from the Xbox Showcase announcement:

Star Wars Outlaws

2024

Star Wars Outlaws was announced during the Xbox Showcase. The trailer showed fans some iconic Star Wars items including the cantinas, a Rancor and Stormtroopers.

The game is set to be an open-world and players will travel alongside an adorable companion.

Payday 3

September 21, 2023

During the Xbox Showcase, fans were given a brand new look at Payday 3 gameplay which showed off new bank heist antics. Fans were shown a car chase and rooftop gunfights as well as new ways for players to get their pay day.

Persona 3 Reload

Early 2024

Persona 3 Reload will be coming to consoles in early 2024. The gameplay showed a first look at the remake which appears to bring Persona 3 up to a similar style of gameplay and visuals of Persona 5.

Persona 5 Tactica

November 17

Atlus has announced the Persona 5 Tactica game that will feature Fire Emblem-style tactics on the Persona 5 world. The new chibi art style will bring a new adventure for the Persona 5 fans.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Early 2024

The next game in the Yakuza: Like a Dragon series has officially been announced. Ichiban has washed up on the beaches of Hawaii, fully naked and completely confused.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

September 26

A new expansion will be coming to the Cyberpunk 2077 game due in September with the return of Keanu Reeves and the introduction of Idris Elba. The game’s new missions will all take place in the new area of Night City.

Still Wakes the Deep

Early 2024

A short teaser trailer was shown during the Xbox Showcase which revealed Still Wakes the Deep . The game will explore an abandoned oil rig in a horror game format.

Jusant

Fall 2023

Jusant is a gorgeous, colourful climbing game which will see the player solving puzzles as they scale cliffs.

City Skylines 2

October 24, 2023

The sequel to popular city building strategy game City Skylines will be coming to consoles in October. A game trailer revealed that fans can expect something similar to the original game with a graphic update.

Metaphor Re Fantazio

2024

Metaphor Re Fantazio , a new RPG has been announced for PS5 and Xbox. The game is coming from Atlus from the creators of Persona 3, 4 and 5 and looks similar to the games style but in a brand new world.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

No release date

