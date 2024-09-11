Friday 13th is lucky for some!

Cadbury World counters cursed calendar date with free entry for all those celebrating their birthday on Friday 13th September.

No such thing as bad luck at Cadbury World! The Bournville attraction is celebrating “unlucky” birthdays by gifting a free-entry offer to all those with birthdays on Friday 13th September 2024.

For guests whose birthday falls on Friday 13th September – it's their lucky day! In defiance of superstitions, those with a birthday on 13th September can celebrate with a day that’s choc-full of fun. To change their fortunes, all guests will need to do is bring a valid proof of ID to the reception team on the day, and they will be granted a free entry ticket for a brilliant Bournville birthday, filled with chocolatey fun.

Speaking about Friday 13th September at Cadbury World, Gerrard Baldwin, General Manager at Cadbury World said ‘What could be unlucky about free chocolatey fun?! We can’t wait to welcome guests to celebrate their Friday 13th birthdays with us here at Cadbury World, Bournville. There’s so much on offer here for all the family and we look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate a choc-tastic birthday with us.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of chocolatey activities while at Cadbury World. Jump aboard the new Cadbury Chocolate Quest ride and zap up the ingredients needed to make a Cadbury Dairy Milk, get creative and doodle with chocolate in the newly refurbished Have A Go zone. Guests can even meet their favourite iconic Cadbury characters including Freddo, Caramel Bunny, Mr Cadbury’s Parrot and Bertie Basset.