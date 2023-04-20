News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
6 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
6 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Freya Ridings announces ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour: how to buy tickets

Freya Ridings is embarking on her first headline tour in four years

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 20th Apr 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read

Freya Ridings has announced a UK & Ireland headline tour. The BRIT award nominated singer-songwriter will go on the road in September before headlining London’s Eventim Apollo in October.

As the release of her much-anticipated new album ‘Blood Orange’ approaches, Ridings has announced she’s embarking on her first headline tour in four years. Confirmation of the tour follows the big news that Freya will perform at King Charles’ coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freya’s majestic vocal ability has earnt her a gold-certified debut album alongside a BRIT award nomination for Female Solo Artist in 2020.

How to get tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ UK tour 

Most Popular

    General on sale tickets for Freya Ridings’ ‘Blood Orange’ tour are available to purchase via the Ticketmaster website from 9am on April 21.

    Freya Ridings full UK & Ireland tour dates

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    September

    17 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

    18 - Dublin, 3Olympia

    21 - Limerick, Big Top

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    October

    1 - Newcastle, NX

    3 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    4 - Manchester, Albert Hall

    5 - Leeds, O2 Academy

    7 - Norwich, UEA

    8 - Nottingham, Rock City

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    10 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

    12 - Cardiff, Great Hall

    13 - London, Eventim Apollo

    This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:TicketsIrelandLondonKing Charles