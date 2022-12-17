A group of fraudsters have been posing as ambulance staff and knocking on doors asking for financial support. The scammers were asking for donations to cover their wages during the upcoming industrial action.

The North West Ambulance Service published a public notice warning people about the incidents taking place in Manchester. The warning urges anyone who spots someone posing as ambulance staff to contact the police.

A spokesman for the service said: “These people are not North West Ambulance staff, so please don’t donate. If you find their behaviour concerning, please report it to the police via 101. Thank you”.

Ambulance workers are planning to walk out on strike on December 21 and December 28 over a pay dispute. The walkout in England in Wales is coordinated by the three ambulance staff unions Unison, GMB and Unite, and will only affect non-life threatening calls.

On Thursday (December 15), around 100 thousand Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members walked out on the biggest strike action ever taken by nurses in the country. The union is demanding a pay rise of 19%, which the government deems unaffordable.

