Forbes list of the 30 most influential people in Europe under 30 in arts, science, media, marketing, tech and more has been revealed, with a great mix of British faces making the list. The eighth annual 30 under 30 list includes racing driver Jamie Chadwick, journalist Emma Bentley and London musician Fred Again, among others in a range of fields.

The list looks at factors including social media following, funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness and potential over a range of areas, and all the nominations are carefully evaluated by a team of expert judges. This year, the Under 30 alumni has seen a total funding of over $3bn and amassed over 92 million followers across social media. The average age on the list is 27, with the youngest appearing as young as 14.

The UK tops the list with the most names in the class of 2023, followed by Germany, France and Belgium. Among the British names are Peachy Den founder Isabella Weatherby, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers of indie rock duo Wet Leg, and London rapper Central Cee.

Having had her breakthrough role in the second season of White Lotus, Italian actress Simona Tabasco is among the most familiar names on the list. Starring as sex worker Lucia in the HBO mega-hit, the 28-year-old has since modelled for Kim Kardashian’s clothing company Skims, as well as scored a role alongside previous alumni Sidney Sweeney in the upcoming horror film Immaculate.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg), Central Cee and Simona Tabasco are among the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe class of 2023.