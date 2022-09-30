The first promo of FIFA 23, Ones To Watch is finally upon us, with the promo coinciding with the official general release date.

Some players on the game have had access since Thursday, September 27 on early release, but will now be able to pack, buy and play with a whole host of new cards.

Ones To Watch features all new transfers that occurred in the previous summer transfer window.

The cards are tagged as ‘live cards’ which means they can be upgraded throughout the game cycle.

If a player - who also has a ones to watch card - gets an inform, their ones to watch cards will be upgraded accordingly.

Which players have a FIFA 23 Ones To Watch card?

Robert Lewandowski - FC Barcelona - 91

Sadio Mane - Bayern Munich - 89

Erling Haaland - Manchester City - 88

Antonio Rudiger - Real Madrid - 87

Paulo Dybala - AS Roma - 86

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal - 83

Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid - 82

Darwin Nunez - Liverpool - 82

Antony - Manchester United - 82

Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund - 82

Corentin Tolisso - Olympique Lyonnais - 81

Tyler Adams - Leeds - 76

Who received a FIFA 23 objective card?

Some players receive a ones to watch card via objectives, and are not available on the transfer market on FIFA 23.

Currently, only one player received a ones to watch card in objectives.

Richarlison - Tottenham - 81

Who received a FIFA 23 SBC card?

Like an objective card, only one player received an SBC card, and it is not available to buy on the transfer market.