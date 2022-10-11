Chris Fountain, best known for his roles on Hollyoaks and Coronation Street, has revealed he suffered a mini-stroke earlier this year.

Doctors told the actor he had suffered a transient ischaemic attack (TIA) - known as a mini stroke - after a blood clot lodged in his brain.

Taking to Instagram , Fountain said: “This is a video I never thought I’d be doing. I woke up and I was on the phone to my mum and I couldn’t quite get my words out.

“I just thought I was tired and I said to my mum, I’ll just call you back. I was thinking of words but I just couldn’t say them and thought this is weird.

“Then I started walking around my house just like naming objects.There was a towel on a door frame, and in my head I thought, that’s a towel, but to try and say it, I couldn’t say towel, which is quite an easy word to say.

“Then, I stood in front of the TV and again in my head I was like ‘that’s a television’ and then I was trying to speak out loud.

“I just thought I was tired so I had a coffee and then I went and had a cold shower and still didn’t get any better. After speaking to my mum she said to ring 111.”

Chris then explains that he tried to read the back of a book, stating that as an actor, reading with expression is something he’s done for years. He compared his situation with the book like Dumb and Dumber, and said he was getting quite terrified at this point.

Fountain said he became emotional and cried when doctors informed him what had happened.

"What’s scary is if I hadn’t called 111 when I did and got to hospital so quickly I don’t know if that clot could have travelled to the wrong place in my brain, I could have died”.