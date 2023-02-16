For the first time in its 50 year history, Emmerdale will showcase an all-male episode coinciding with Paddy Kirk’s mental health storyline, following the breakdown of his marriage.

The deterioration of his mental wellbeing came after the affair his wife, Chas Dingle, had with Al Chapman, came to light late last year. Their fling came to an abrupt end when Al was shot and subsequently died.

Last week, the ITV soap confirmed Paddy’s struggle to come to terms with the end of his marriage would see the much-loved character consider taking his own life. Paddy, who is played by Dominic Brunt recently left the village but is set to return in March to say goodbye to his loved ones. Despite Marlon successfully bringing him back, he’s aware his best friend is at rock bottom.

In order to try and raise spirits, Marlon sets up a late night lock-in at the Woolpack pub. The gathering will see various men from the village including Bob Hope, Jimmy King and more opening up and talking to each other.

This special, all-male episode is set to air on Friday, March 10 with the doors of the pub locked for the night and the males of the village using the infamous pub as a safe space to talk.

“Speaking about the special instalment, Charnock said: "Despite Paddy being home and safe back in the heart of the village, Marlon is finding it hard to get through to him, and is worried Paddy will never find the courage to open up and talk.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “When we embarked on this heartbreaking storyline about Paddy’s depression and attempted suicide we knew we wanted to shine a light on how important it is to just talk.