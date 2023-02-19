EastEnders has confirmed its first ever female led episode is on its way. The episode will see six of Albert Square’s matriarchs enjoying a quiet drink in the Queen Vic. However, not all is how it seems as the lock-in will soon take a turn for the worst.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) will all take part in the explosive episode, with the life-altering event yet to be announced by the BBC.

The highly anticipated episode has been teased for weeks by the broadcaster, with a deliberately ambiguous trailer leaving fans questioning what events will unravel for the women of Walford. In the trailer, which was released on February 7, Linda, Denise, Kathy, Stacey, Sharon and Suki are all questioning their actions as the voiceover says “In a flash, everything changes”.

When will the EastEnders female led episode air?

Fans who prefer to catch EastEnders before it airs on TV will have to wait longer to watch the special episode. Show bosses have confirmed that the female led episode will not be available to watch at 6am on BBC iPlayer on the day of its release.