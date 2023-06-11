Driving licence applicants could experience a delay in getting their documents as around 100 DVLA workers are set to strike for the next 15 days until June 25. Staff at the headquarters in Swansea will walk out over pay, pensions and conditions, say the PCS Union.

The walkout could impact driving licences being processed due to the strike by the workers involved in printing materials for the DVLA. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency said contingency measures are in place to minimise any disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking to the BBC, PCS Union branch chairwoman Sarah Evans said: "We don't want our customers to be impacted at all but there's no other way we can get the attention of the government. For the last 11 to 12 years now we've had either no pay rise at all or a pay rise of one to one and a half per cent."

The striking workers are asking for a 10% pay rise. Acknowledging there could be a delay, a DVLA spokesperson said: "We have taken steps to minimise any disruption as a result of this targeted industrial action in our print and mailing section."

Most Popular

People have been asked to leave a few extra days for documents to arrive during the dispute. Last month, the PCS Union said the strike will mean no vehicle tax reminders will be printed, leading to backlogs for licences and tachographs.