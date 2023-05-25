This is the moment a double-decker bus was engulfed by flames during an arson attack on a busy city street last night (May 25). Passengers were forced to flee the National Express bus after the top deck was deliberately set alight by arsonists.

Video footage obtained by Birmz Is Grime shows huge flames tearing through the vehicle as shocked witnesses watched on. Luckily, nobody is believed to have been injured.

Several firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze on Soho Road- one of Birmingham city’s busiest streets - at 7.20pm on Wednesday May 24. The top deck was left gutted by the fire, which West Midlands Police confirmed was being treated as an arson attack on board the Number 74 service.

West Midlands Fire Service also said the blaze, which took less than half an hour to extinguish, appeared to have been started deliberately. Two crews from Handsworth fire station attended as well as highways engineers who were called to the scene due to damage to a nearby street light

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.

"They had left the scene by 8.30pm. No-one was reported injured."

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "At approximately 19:30 yesterday (Wednesday 24 May) a National Express West Midlands double decker bus on the 74 service was involved in an incident on Soho Road, Birmingham.

"There were no injuries and all passengers were swiftly evacuated from the vehicle.