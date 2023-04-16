Around eight million people across the UK will be getting the £900 cost of living payment over the next year, but only certain benefits qualify for the cash boost. The payments, which are paid in three instalments, aim to help vulnerable households with rocketing food and energy prices amid the cost of living crisis.

The first payment is due to be paid between April 25 and May 17. It will total £301 and be given to people claiming certain benefits via the HMRC and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Payments of £299 later this year and £200 in early 2024. But some benefit claimants will not be eligible for the payments under the scheme.

DWP guidance explains that only people claiming means tested benefits, which means your income is taken into account, are eligible for the cost of living payment. But those claiming other benefits, such as contributions-based ones, will not qualify.

Full list of benefits that don’t qualify for the cost of living payment

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Child Benefit

Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

Contributory or New style Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Guardian’s Allowance

Contribution-based or New style Jobseeker’s Allowance

Maternity Allowance

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

State pension

You may still qualify for extra help if you claim one or more of these benefits, though. Millions of people will be entitled to a £150 disability cost of living payment that will be paid later this year.

You may be eligible if you claim:

