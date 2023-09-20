Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iceland has slashed the cost of a further 500 weekly shop items, bringing the total of price-reduced household items in its stores to 1,000. The move forms part of a £26m investment in price cuts aimed at helping families through the cost of living crisis .

Additionally, the budget food retailer has also doubled its range of £1 frozen “easy teas” and added 70 per cent of its recently launched 500 new big brands to its three for £3 multibuy deal. New products have also been added to its £1 value range including own-brand chicken nuggets and fish fingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as shoppers remain ever on the hunt for bargains amid high i nflation rates. According to a recent study by Britsuperstore , frozen food has been hit harder by inflation than any other grocery category with an average annual price increase of 19.60% followed by store cupboard items (18.83%) and fresh vegetables (18.23%).

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Walker, Iceland Foods executive chairman, said: “The cost of living crisis still very much has families in its grip. In just two months, we’ve doubled the number of price-slashed products and greatly expanded our range of £1 items.

Most Popular

“It’s our priority to support our customers in any way we can and offer great value when they need it most.” The retailer claims its latest wave of 500 discounts means it has cut more grocery and household products than any other UK supermarket.

In August, the retailer announced its “biggest-ever” frozen launch as part of a major refresh. Included in the launch were brands Greggs , Slimming World, Heinz and TGI Fridays. Up to 500 new frozen products will be rolled out across its 950 Iceland and 150 Food Warehouse stores by the end of September.

An Iceland store is pictured. The supermarket has slashed the price of1,000 of its weekly staples to help families through the cost of living crisis.

Examples of recent price cuts at Iceland