Chicken Run will return to our screens soon for its long-awaited sequel. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will be released in cinemas and on streaming platform Netflix later this year, 23 years after the first Chicken Run was released.

New posters have been unveiled by Netflix ahead of the movie’s release. The images give viewers a glimpse at returning characters including Rocky Rhodes, Ginger and Babs, and a first look at new characters Molly, Frizzle and Dr Fry.

Dawn of the Nugget is directed by Sam Fell and features an all-star voice cast in the latest collaboration between Aardman Animations and Netflix following the short film Robin Robin in 2021.

The sequel will follow on from the first movie and show Ginger’s peaceful life after her death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm. The Netflix synopsis reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream — a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland, the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk — this time, they’re breaking in.”

But when will Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget be released and who is in the cast? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget release date

An official release date for Dawn of the Nugget is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. However, the official IMDB page for the movie lists the release date as November 10, 2023.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget cast

A new cast is being brought in to replace some of the original cast members for the Chicken Run sequel. The cast list is as follows:

Thandie Newton replaces Julia Sawalha as Ginger

Zachary Levi replaces Mel Gibson as Rocky

Daniel Mays replaces Phil Daniels as Fetcher

David Bradley replaces Benjamin Whitrow as Fowler

Romesh Ranganathan replaces Timothy Spall as Nick

Cast members reprising their roles include:

Imelda Staunton as Bunty

Jane Horrocks as Babs

Lynn Ferguson as Mac

New cast members include: