Channel 4 has confirmed a Junior Taskmaster series that will be a spin-off from the original BAFTA winning show starring Greg Davies and his deadpan co-host and creator of the show Alex Horne.

In addition to announcing the brand new spin off, Channel 4 has also announced it has renewed Taskmaster for another six seasons, with the show emerging as one of the channel’s favourites in recent years.

The series for young people will feature predominantly 9 - 11 year olds, and will follow the same format as they will be expected to complete tasks in a creative way. The hosts for the spin off have yet to be confirmed.

Speaking about Junior Taskmaster, the show’s creator Alex Horne said: "I’ve watched many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years and I fully expect the competitors in Junior Taskmaster to be both more competent and just as funny.

"For that series, I will be handing over my assistant’s clipboard to someone equally as efficient and persistent as myself because I have a lot more admin to do with six further handfuls of supposedly talented adults. I live for bureaucracy so this is all excellent news."

Fellow Taskmaster star Greg Davies also said: "My long-term contempt for young people is a matter of record but other people here at Taskmaster HQ seem convinced that they have merit.

"I am thrilled that two new team members are putting this questionable hypothesis to the test and will take on the challenge of corralling and assessing them on television. I will be watching closely to ensure standards are met."

Taskmaster Greg Davies will be returning to the helm in series 15