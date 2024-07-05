Celebrate Plastic-Free July with these sustainable shopping swaps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Plastic-Free July, it’s crucial now more than ever to be mindful of our summer shopping choices.

Approximately 8 million metric tons of plastic waste enter the oceans each year, contributing to severe marine pollution and impacting over 800 marine species.

With small, easy changes, we can make eco-friendly swaps that cut out plastic whilst helping the environment and the communities around us.

Thousands of retailers have teamed up with leading fundraising platform easyfundraising, to make your online shopping go one step further for the environment. Using the platform will secure free donations for a chosen charity or cause at no extra cost, as the retailers donate a percentage from your purchase.

This summer let’s ditch plastic and swap for sustainable, ethical shopping choices, all whilst giving back to our environment!

Recycled sunglasses – backed by a greener lifetime guarantee

Most sunglasses are made from non-biodegradable plastics, contributing to long-term environmental pollution. FacePlant sunglasses are crafted from recycled plastic bottles, aiming to repurpose plastic waste in eyewear. Each pair is made from five recycled bottles and is designed to be virtually indestructible, with a lifetime guarantee.

What’s more, grabbing a pair of these eco-friendly glasses, preceded by a visit to the easyfundraising platform, will secure 5% of your purchase to a charity or cause of your choice.

There are thousands of causes and charities to choose for your donation, from wildlife conservation and community aid to climate change action.

Love the Oceans have raised over £1,000 so far with easyfundraising, which goes straight back into their work on marine conservation in Mozambique to protect the diverse sea life in that area, including sharks, rays and the humpback whale.

Eco-friendly swimsuits for mindful summer dips

Selfridges offers a diverse range of eco-friendly swimwear brands for swimwear to ensure you feel both comfortable and stylish while contributing to cleaner oceans. Brands like Stay Wild Swim offer bikinis made from recycled plastic bottles. By connecting to the easyfundraising platform before your purchase, you can raise up to 4% in donations for a cause or charity aligned with your sustainability goals.

One relevant cause for Plastic Free July is The Climate Coalition, the UK’s largest climate change advocacy group. This group brings people together to stop climate change and inspire the next generation of changemakers. Their aim is protect and restore the UK’s forests, rivers and moors so that nature can thrive – plastic free!

Organic, plastic-free makeup

Curate a natural makeup collection that’s not only skin-friendly and cruelty-free but also supports your community at no extra cost. By visiting Green People cosmetics through the easyfundraising platform, you can secure a 4% donation from your purchase.

From tinted moisturisers and SPF to organic mascaras and eyeliners, Green People prioritse planet-friendly ingredients and packaging, ensuring you feel your best on holiday, while contributing to the planet’s well-being.

Animal Free Research UK have raised over £9,000 through savvy shoppers using the easyfundraising platform to access online retailers, directly supporting medical research for non-animal experimentation techniques, benefiting both humans and animals nationwide.