Casualty is set to air a special standalone episode that will break away from the show’s usual format to highlight the teamwork and collaboration that goes on across the medical services every day.

The episode will also feature commentary from real-life medical professionals for the first time in Casualty’s history, with the show running for 37 years, making it the longest-running primetime medical drama series in the world.

According to the BBC “the episode focuses on the story of Amartya, a motorbike rider who has been involved in a collision with life threatening injuries, and showcases the efforts made across the length and breadth of the emergency medical services to save him”.

Jon Sen, executive producer of Casualty for BBC Studios says: “To mark the 75th anniversary we wanted to shine a light on the awe-inspiring work of the doctors, nurses and paramedics who work in the NHS.

“The episode tells a powerful story that dramatises the skill and immense team-work that goes into helping one patient, Amartya, as he fights for his life. We were thrilled when real medical professionals agreed to be interviewed to offer an insight into the highs and lows of dealing with these cases on a daily basis.

“In this one-off episode the audience gains a truly authentic glimpse behind the curtain to understand what it feels like to stand in the shoes of NHS professionals.”

