News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

Car crashes into Downing Street gates - one person arrested

A car has crashed into the gates of Downing Street.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 25th May 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read
A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street
A car has crashed into the gates leading to the British government buildings on Downing Street

A car has crashed into the gates at Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

In a social media message posted at 4.47pm, the Met Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving. There are no reports of any injuries.”

A video posted on social media showed a white car with its trunk open up against the tall e metal gates. The car appears to slow down before hitting the barrier, according to the BBC clip.

Most Popular

    It has been reported that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time of the incident, and left the building after the crash.

    Related topics:Downing StreetPolice