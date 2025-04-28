Canada’s MB Chicken expands in UK with new store opening in Preston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hot on the heels of its successful UK launches in Northern Ireland and London, Mary Brown's (MB) Chicken, the largest Canadian-owned quick serve chicken restaurant and voted Canada’s best fast-food chain, is bringing its signature freshly-cooked chicken to Preston’s Church Street, with the opening of its fourth UK-based store.

Opening on Thursday 1 May, the new quick service restaurant will serve up Canada’s favourite fried chicken, including the iconic Big Mary® sandwich, crispy tenders, signature bone-in chicken, and hand-cut Taters.

To celebrate the launch, MB Chicken will be giving away 100 free Big Mary® sandwiches to the first customers through the doors, with exclusive opening discounts also available.

The new restaurant will seat 50 diners indoors, with additional outdoor seating for those who like to enjoy their chicken al fresco. Centrally located, the restaurant is ideally placed to serve shoppers, students, and the city’s vibrant late-night crowd. The restaurant will open late on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays (until 3am) under its new late-night license.

MB Chicken Preston will create around 15 new jobs locally and aims to become a go-to spot for those craving high-quality, locally-sourced chicken. All chicken is delivered fresh to the store daily, then hand-cut, hand-breaded, and cooked from scratch using MB’s signature seasonings and unique, in-house cookers; a system developed exclusively by Mary Brown’s to ensure consistently juicy, flavour-packed chicken every time.

The new store is co-owned by business partners Pritpal Dhillon and Sohail Munwar, who bring a complementary mix of retail, IT and franchise development experience to the venture.

Pritpal, who has worked in customer-focused roles for nearly three decades, has long been involved in retail and food franchise investments. His decision to join the MB Chicken family came after discovering the brand through industry connections and tasting the food at the company’s debut UK store in Lisburn.

“Mary Brown’s has an incredible reputation in Canada and, after hearing about the brand’s success, I knew I had to try it for myself,” says Pritpal. “When I visited the Lisburn store, I was genuinely blown away. The quality, the freshness, the flavour: it’s on another level. Everything is cooked fresh using MB’s own recipes and equipment, and the result is just unbeatable. Preston felt like the perfect next step: a vibrant, energetic city with a buzzing food scene.”

Sohail brings extensive experience in construction and franchise fit-outs, having delivered numerous successful stores across the UK. Concludes Sohail:

“We’re proud to be creating new job opportunities in the area and bringing something fresh to Preston’s food scene. MB Chicken offers a real alternative for anyone who loves great-tasting chicken, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the local community through our doors.”

MB Chicken Preston will open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday, and 11am to 3am Thursday to Saturday. Delivery via the MB Chicken app, Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats will follow shortly after launch.

Don't miss out on the grand opening celebration of MB Chicken in Preston!

Join the MB Chicken team on Thursday 1 May 2025 from 11:00am at Miller Arcade, 5-6 Church Street in Preston (PR1 2QY) for a memorable day of great food, fun activities, and free giveaways.

Follow MB Chicken UK on social media to stay updated on the latest news, promotions, and events on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mbchickenuki/. Alternatively visit www.mbchicken.co.uk.